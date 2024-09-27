City filling up with anticipation over pool 

The city of Santa Clarita’s Parks, Recreation and Community Services Department is filling up with excitement over its first indoor pool.

The plaster was ready Friday morning for the water, according to Carrie Lujan, director of communications for the city. The process is expected to take two days to complete.

Filling up the pool will take 2 days, with a total of 27,000 gallons. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

The rest of the facility is still being prepared for its grand opening, which is expected to take place by the end of the year, according to the city.

Santa Clarita was approached by the YMCA about taking over the nonprofit’s 0-dollar, 50-year lease with the neighboring HOA for the Valencia Summit. The organization has operated the facility at 24167 McBean Parkway since 1988.

“The 12,000-square-foot facility has space for offices, child care and group exercise,” according to city officials in a previous city agenda. “In the center of the building is a 4½-foot deep indoor pool, which was designed to accommodate learn-to-swim and water exercise programs.”

Workers finish the plastering of the pool in preparation to fill it up on Friday, Sept. 27. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

City officials said Friday the pool contains about 27,000 gallons, and its well-known mural will still be there.

The city plans to offer swimming lessons year-round once the facility is open.