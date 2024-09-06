City libraries launch ‘Food for Fines’ drive 

News release

The Santa Clarita Public Library announced it holding a “Food for Fines” campaign this September. By donating non-perishable food items and toiletries at any of the city’s three library branches, you not only erase your fines but also support local charities that help those in need across the community.

This initiative lets you wipe away fines up to $20 from your library card through your donations.

Donations of non-perishable goods at the Old Town Newhall Branch support The Salvation Army in Newhall, while contributions at the Valencia Branch assist the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry. Meanwhile, donations at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch go straight to Santa Clarita Grocery.

Donating goods at the Santa Clarita Public Library clears fines for overdue items like books, DVDs, CDs and can cover the cost of replacing library cards. For every donation item, cardholders receive a $5 credit, with up to $20 in fines waived. Note, donations cannot be used to cover fees for lost or damaged library materials.

Residents without existing library fees are still encouraged to donate. To learn more about Food for Fines with the Santa Clarita Public Library, contact Ellie Kalman at [email protected].