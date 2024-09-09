Cocktails on the Roof: Community gathers to boost Hart district student success and wellness programs  

The WiSH Education Foundation held its “Cocktails on the Roof” fundraiser at the Hello Subaru of Valencia on Friday evening, where they cooled off from the triple-digit heat with drinks and supported the organization’s mission: bridging the gap of state education funding and providing student programs for educational success.

The WiSH Education Foundation supports student programs in the William S. Hart Union High School District and serves over 21,000 students from grades 7 to 12, states the organization’s website.

Recently, WiSH has been providing resources for the wellness centers at schools across the Santa Clarita Valley, Executive Director Amy Daniels said. With the support of the community they will continue to maintain and provide renewables and consumables for the centers, she added.

Wish Education Foundation Executive Director Amy Daniels (right) and board member Michelle Malynn (left) are all smiles as they look over the silent auction items ready for Cocktails on the Roof attendees that will further support the organization’s mission. 090624 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“The wellness umbrella has expanded so substantially because there is such a significant amount of anxiety on our campuses,” Daniels said. “We’re funding not just the Wellness Centers, but all the other programs that now fall under wellness, like music and the arts and every student program that’s nonacademic.”

Board member Michelle Malynn became aware of the need for more wellness programs in 2016. Throughout the years she has witnessed the idea of providing such programs come to fruition and how it has assisted student success.

“To see the progress that this is making, I mean, they really are reaching the kids,” she said, adding that a music therapy class was added at a junior high and the student response has been positive.

DJ Mav gets the party started during the Wish Education Foundation Cocktails on the Roof fundraiser held at Hello Subaru of Valencia aimed to raise funds to help local students with wellness programs. 090624 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“They were kind of quiet and maybe not wanting to necessarily participate but by the end of the session, they were all clapping, sharing, participating in the music, not being afraid to make noise be heard,” Malynn said.

“WiSH’s goal is to never say no,” and the organization works hard to always meet the teachers’ and schools’ needs, she added.

Volunteer Brenda Bay was all smiles encouraging attendees to bid on the prizes that will further support local students.

When asked why she decided to be of service at the evening event, she said, “They are our future. They are our future doctors, nurses, sanitation, everything you can think of that needs to be done in society … I hope we raise enough that we give our kids a chance.”