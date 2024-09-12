College Brief for Sept. 12

Local students named to SNHU president’s list

Southern New Hampshire University announced that 14 local students were named to the winter 2024 president’s list.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

The following local students were named to the president’s list:

• Tosha Kocka, of Canyon Country.

• Dejon Spiller, of Santa Clarita.

• Janice Ainembabazi, of Newhall.

• Leslie Solis, of Canyon Country.

• Francisca Luallen, of Canyon Country.

• Arjun Malhotra, of Valencia.

• Michael Silva, of Castaic.

• Joseph Ruiz, of Santa Clarita.

• Eric Pineda, of Valencia.

• Pamela Petersen, of Valencia.

• Kalia Javan, of Canyon Country.

• Nourbel Noorijanian, of Santa Clarita

• La’Princia Ray Brown, of Valencia.

• Marissa Nava, of Valencia.

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with a 91-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 225,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, New Hampshire.