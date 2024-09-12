College Brief for Sept. 12

Blog

Local students named to SNHU president’s list  

Southern New Hampshire University announced that 14 local students were named to the winter 2024 president’s list.  

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the president’s list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer. 

The following local students were named to the president’s list: 

• Tosha Kocka, of Canyon Country. 

• Dejon Spiller, of Santa Clarita. 

• Janice Ainembabazi, of Newhall. 

• Leslie Solis, of Canyon Country. 

• Francisca Luallen, of Canyon Country. 

• Arjun Malhotra, of Valencia. 

• Michael Silva, of Castaic. 

• Joseph Ruiz, of Santa Clarita. 

• Eric Pineda, of Valencia. 

• Pamela Petersen, of Valencia. 

• Kalia Javan, of Canyon Country. 

• Nourbel Noorijanian, of Santa Clarita 

• La’Princia Ray Brown, of Valencia. 

• Marissa Nava, of Valencia. 

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with a 91-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 225,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, New Hampshire.  

