College Briefs for Sept. 26

Gracie MacLeod named to dean’s honor list at Cedarville University

Gracie MacLeod, of Santa Clarita, was named to the dean’s honor list at Cedarville University for spring 2024. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 5,456 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study. The university was founded in 1887.

Local Utah Tech University students receive president’s list honors

Two local students at Utah Tech University were among the 1,040 students earning president’s list honors in the spring 2024 semester.

To qualify, students had to attain a semester GPA of 3.9 or higher and complete at least 15 credits. The following local students were among those honored:

• Chad Tarr, of Santa Clarita.

• Corbin Arnold, of Canyon Country.

Utah Tech University is an open-enrollment teaching institution that offers nearly 300 academic programs at one of the lowest tuition costs in the Western United States. The university’s motto is “active learning. active life.”

Luc Fox of Castaic awarded degree at Wilkes University

Luc Fox, of Castaic, received the bachelor of business administration in sports management from Wilkes University.

The university awarded over 700 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at the 77th spring commencement ceremonies held on May 18, in the McHale Athletic Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

The degrees conferred include approximately 285 bachelor’s, 359 master’s and 95 doctoral degrees. Wilkes University offers a mix of in-demand undergraduate, master’s and terminal degree programs.

Geo Kim of Valencia named to dean’s list at Lehigh University

Dean’s List status, which is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, has been granted to Geo Kim in the spring 2024 semester at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Lehigh University is a private research university founded more than 150 years ago. Lehigh’s five colleges — College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business, College of Education, College of Health, and the P.C. Rossin College of Engineering and Applied Science — provide opportunities to more than 7,000 students.

Jonathan Horowitz helps bring ‘Measure for Measure’ to the stage at Baldwin Wallace University

Jonathan Horowitz, of Valencia, was part of the cast and crew from Baldwin Wallace University that staged William Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” under the direction of assistant professor of acting and directing Laura Welsh Berg during the spring 2024 semester.

Horowitz is a graduate of SCVi in Castaic. He is majoring in theater stage management and religion, served as assistant stage manager in the production.

According to Welsh Berg, the production put a modern spin on Shakespearean-era themes.

Baldwin Wallace University, founded in 1845, was one of the first colleges to admit students without regard to race or gender. An independent, coeducational university of 3,500 students, Baldwin Wallace offers coursework in the liberal arts tradition in more than 80 academic areas. Located in Berea, 12 miles from downtown Cleveland, the university offers students the cultural, educational and business advantages of a major metropolitan area.

Lucy Verlaque named to Washington College’s dean’s list

Lucy Verlaque, of Valencia, was named to Washington College’s spring 2024 dean’s list. In order to earn this academic honor, a student must achieve at least a 3.50 GPA for the semester.

There were 463 students named to the spring 2024 dean’s list.

Washington College, in Chestertown, Maryland, enrolls approximately 1,000 undergraduates from more than 39 states and territories and 23 nations, with an emphasis on experiential learning opportunities across the disciplines, ranging from internships and research to international study and civic engagement.

The college is home to the 5,000-acre River and Field Campus, which provides unique research opportunities for students and faculty.

Local student earns dean’s list honors at Bemidji State University

Rmon Huff, a Bemidji State University student who is originally from Santa Clarita, has earned dean’s list honors at BSU for the spring 2024 semester.

To be eligible for BSU’s dean’s list, students must enroll in at least 12 credits and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester. Huff was one of 559 students who earned spring 2024 dean’s list honors at BSU.

Located in Bemidji, Minnesota, Bemidji State University is a member of the colleges and universities of Minnesota State.