Construction firm approved for new Sulphur Springs school  

The Sulphur Springs Union School District’s governing board has approved TELACU Construction Management to oversee the new school site set to be built at Skyline Ranch.



The decision was made on Wednesday evening during the board’s meeting at the district administrative office.



The purpose of the management company, according to TELACU Vice President Daniel Clem, is to act as a facilitator between the district and the general contractors working on the construction.



“Our job is to be basically the owner’s authorized representative to make sure that the district, for what they designed, are getting what they paid for,” Clem said during the meeting. “We are a very firm but fair construction management firm that makes sure we have a great relationship with the architects, with the inspector on record and any general contractor that comes before. Everybody has to play nice in the sandbox or else that project will be deadlocked.”



The school district and the Skyline Ranch community developer came to an agreement last month to purchase some of the land to build the new school.



Shelley Weinstein, school district board member, said that hiring TELACU would be helpful to the district since the last school built in the district was Golden Oak in 2008.



“We haven’t built a school since Golden Oak, and things have changed a lot since then,” Weinstein said during the board meeting. “The rules have changed, and the costs have skyrocketed. Having an extra set of eyes in the field, it’s nice to have everybody else out there.”



The new school will become the 10th within the Sulphur Springs district and is estimated to cost a little more than $1.9 million, as previously reported by The Signal.



The district’s governing board meet every second and fourth Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. The next meeting is scheduled Wednesday, Sept. 25. More information about the board can be found at www.sssd.k12.ca.us/domain/13.





Daniel Clem, TELACU Construction Management vice president, speaks to the Sulphur Springs Union School District’s governing board on Wednesday night about the new Skyline Ranch school that is set to be built in a few years. The company was approved by the board to oversee the project. Trisha Anas/ The Signal.