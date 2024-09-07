Deputies: Man crashes into parked cars in Newhall 

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a call Saturday morning in Newhall at the 23700 block of Valle Del Oro regarding a man who crashed into three parked cars, according to Deputy Nicholas Hoslet, watch deputy for the station.

According to Hoslet, deputies were called at 10:42 a.m. The driver of a gray sedan crashed into a white sedan, which then crashed into a truck and another vehicle on the right side of the road, according to reports from the scene.

The driver attempted to flee the scene and ran toward The Village Apartment Homes, according to reports from the scene. When the male driver came back, SCV Sheriff’s Station units were already there, according to reports from the scene.

The driver was placed in custody, according to Hoslet. The driver was later transported for medical treatment due to apparent head injuries.

According to Melanie Flores, supervising fire dispatcher for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, there was only one transport, and no other transports were reported at the time of this story’s publication.