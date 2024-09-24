Blog

Deputies: Rio Norte threats deemed rumors 

An L.A. County Sheriff's Department badge
Rumors regarding threats at Rio Norte Junior High School have been debunked, according to a social media post by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. 

According to the post, the rumors of potential threats at the junior high school have been circulating through word of mouth and social media, but there is “no information to substantiate these rumors.” 

“We, along with [William S. Hart Union High School District] staff, encourage students and parents to immediately bring their concerns to school staff instead of sharing rumors with friends, which increases anxiety in and around our community,” the post read.  

It is unclear what the nature of the threats were at this time of the story’s publication. Watch sergeants at the SCV Sheriff’s Station were unavailable to comment as of this story’s publication.  

Picture of Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

