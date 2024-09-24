Deputies: Rio Norte threats deemed rumors 

Rumors regarding threats at Rio Norte Junior High School have been debunked, according to a social media post by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

According to the post, the rumors of potential threats at the junior high school have been circulating through word of mouth and social media, but there is “no information to substantiate these rumors.”

“We, along with [William S. Hart Union High School District] staff, encourage students and parents to immediately bring their concerns to school staff instead of sharing rumors with friends, which increases anxiety in and around our community,” the post read.

It is unclear what the nature of the threats were at this time of the story’s publication. Watch sergeants at the SCV Sheriff’s Station were unavailable to comment as of this story’s publication.