Dodgers clinch division for 11th time in 12 years 

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the National League West division for the 11th time in 12 years on Thursday, beating the San Diego Padres, 7-2.

Facing their division rivals in the final game of a three-game series, the Dodgers clinched a postseason appearance for the 12th straight season and won the series, 2-1.

With a 95-64 record, the Dodgers are a game ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies for the top seed in the NL. The Phillies are champions of the NL East, and both teams have three games to decide who gets home-field advantage throughout the NL playoffs.

The New York Yankees, champions of the American League, have the third-best record in baseball. Whichever team finishes with the best record would secure home-field advantage through the World Series.

The Dodgers wrap up the 2024 regular season with a three-game series on the road against the Colorado Rockies this weekend.

The Padres currently lead the NL Wild Card standings with a 91-68 record, four games ahead of the New York Mets.

Postseason play begins on Tuesday with the three-game wild-card rounds. The Dodgers will host the first round of the Division Series on Saturday, Oct. 5 against an opponent and at a time to be determined.