Garcia’s ACERO Act passes House as part of NASA reauthorization 

News release

Rep. Mike Garcia’s bipartisan ACERO Act has passed the House, included as part of H.R. 8958, the NASA Reauthorization Act of 2024.

The ACERO Act strengthens wildfire response capabilities and supports the Antelope Valley’s aerospace economy, said a news release from Garcia’s office.

“You can’t tell the story of the Antelope Valley without telling the story of NASA. The Aerospace Valley, as we call it, is home to some of the most important advancements in aerospace history — from Chuck Yeager breaking the sound barrier to the first flights of the Space Shuttle,” Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, said in the release. “With the ACERO Act, we’re pushing the boundaries of technology-assisted disaster response by equipping our firefighters with the tools they need to stop fires before they spread — much like how we equip our warfighters with cutting-edge technology to protect our nation.”

The ACERO Act would expand NASA’s Advanced Capabilities for Emergency Response Operations (ACERO) project, which focuses on integrating unmanned aerial systems into wildfire response. These UAVs would act as a force multiplier for firefighters, enhancing their ability to respond swiftly and effectively to wildfires, especially in remote areas, the release said.

“I’m proud that this bill not only supports our firefighters but continues to fuel the next generation of aerospace innovation that starts right here in the Aerospace Valley,” Garcia added.