Golden Valley’s jazz ensemble set to perform at fundraiser 

Golden Valley High School’s jazz choir and band are set to perform at the school’s Vocal Arts program’s fundraiser on Friday.

The performance will take place at the Valencia Marketplace amphitheater on Friday from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The performance will feature student performances by jazz choir, jazz band and show choir. It is free to attend.

The fundraiser will help pay for this year’s competition season such as uniforms, travel expenses and rooming. The main goal is being able to raise money to support the team when they compete in Arizona later this year, according to Melesse Stevens, Vocal Arts music and spirit captain.

Two businesses in the Marketplace – Dirty Dough and Gyromania – will be hosting the fundraiser in which they will donate a portion of their proceeds to help the school’s Vocal Arts program.