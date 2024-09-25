Harris, Trump agree to separate town halls Hosted by Univision 

By Katabella Roberts

Contributing Writer

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have each agreed to a separate town hall in early October hosted by Univision, the Spanish-language network announced.

Trump’s town hall will take place on Oct. 8, at 10 p.m. Eastern in Miami, while Harris’s town hall will be held on Oct. 10, at 10 p.m. Eastern, from Las Vegas, according to Univision.

The events will be moderated by journalist Enrique Acevedo.

Both town halls will air on their respective days with Spanish translation on Univision and stream on ViX’s Noticias 24/7 channel.

They will also be available in English on Noticias 24/7 Univision’s YouTube channel.

Univision said the audiences in attendance at both town halls will be comprised mainly of undecided Hispanic voters who will ask Trump and Harris questions about important issues facing the community and the nation.

The presidential candidates will need to field questions about issues such as the economy, jobs, health care, immigration, and foreign policy, which remain key issues for voters with less than a month to go until the election, Univision said.

The two events will put an electorate representing close to 15% of the United States “front and center,” while creating a “forum exclusively for Latinos,” the network added.

“There are more than 36 million Hispanics eligible to vote in the U.S., making them the largest minority in the country, with the power to influence the outcome of the race for the White House and the future of the nation,” Daniel Coronell, president of Noticias Univision, said in a statement.

Both Miami and Las Vegas are home to large Hispanic populations. Data shows around 70% of Miami’s population is Latino, while roughly 34% of the population in Las Vegas is Hispanic.

Polls currently indicate that Trump holds a slight lead over Harris in Florida, while the vice president maintains a lead over her Republican rival in Nevada.

The upcoming town halls will take place roughly a month after Trump and Harris held their first and only presidential debate in Philadelphia.

During that Sept. 10 debate, Trump and Harris repeatedly clashed on key issues, including energy, abortion, and foreign policy, such as the war in Ukraine.

Jack Phillips and Tom Ozimek contributed to this report.