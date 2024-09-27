Hart district names new assistant superintendent of business services 

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board approved the appointment of Jon Carrino as the new assistant superintendent of business services at Wednesday’s meeting.

Carrino brings 25 years of experience in education to his new position, according to a news release announcing the appointment.

He began his career with the Hart district in 1999 as a computer network technician. Since that time, he has served in the positions of network systems administrator and supervisor of technology services, and for the past 10 years has led the technology department as director of technology services.

Carrino has demonstrated strong skills in problem-solving, budgeting, and operational strategy and is dedicated to enhancing educational outcomes, the release states.

He currently serves as a director at large for California IT in Education and received the CITE Regional Community Award in 2019.

Carrino has a bachelor’s degree in information systems from California State University, Northridge, and a master’s degree from the University of La Verne in leadership and management.

“We are thrilled to announce the appointment of Jon Carrino as our new assistant superintendent of business services,” interim Superintendent Michael Vierra said in the release. “With 25 years of dedicated service to our district, Jon brings an unparalleled depth of knowledge and a proven commitment to our educational community. His exceptional leadership, unwavering dedication, and intimate understanding of our district combined with his dedication to students and staff make this appointment a win for our district and community.”

Carrino will officially begin his new role on Tuesday.