Hart district seeking community input on superintendent search 

The William S. Hart Union High School District is seeking community input via an online survey as it searches for candidates to fill the position of superintendent.

An in-person community forum is scheduled for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the district’s administrative office, located at 21380 Centre Point Parkway.

To fill out the survey, visit surveymonkey.com/r/JTR9KD5. It will be open until Sept. 20.

A Spanish-language survey can be found at es.surveymonkey.com/r/JMX5KF7.

The district’s governing board earlier this year approved having Leadership Associates find both external and internal candidates to fill the role. Michael Vierra, formerly deputy superintendent, was named interim superintendent while the search takes place.

The current timeline has the position being filled by January, a longer timeline than was initially presented to allow for community input such as this.

“We’re going to get parents, staff, teachers,” board President Linda Storli previously told The Signal. “We’re going to get people from the city. They’ll all have input on what they think we should have.”

According to the timeline on the district’s website, advertisement and recruitment will continue through October before interviews are conducted in November. The board is expected to choose a candidate in November and contracts are expected to be approved at the board’s Dec. 11 meeting.

The job posting on Leadership Associates’ website can be found here: tinyurl.com/2unrkm53.