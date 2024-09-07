Hart football completes comeback win over Paraclete  

Hart Hawks football led for just under one minute of Friday night’s battle with the Paraclete Spirits.

Hart won the game 30-26 after a game-clinching interception from senior Timothy Tadler and monster performances all around the squad at College of the Canyons.

The Hawks (2-1) trailed 20-10 in the third quarter, and played from behind for nearly the entirety of the game but coach Jake Goossen-Brown’s team never said die.

“We were hurting ourselves,” Goossen-Brown said. “It wasn’t anything that the other team was doing, is what we were doing. So we came out in the second half and we wanted to fight and show everyone that we’re gonna win this game in the second half by making the plays that we want to make.

“I think that we came out in the second half and played the game that we wanted to play.”

Hart linebacker Caden Craft (34) tackles Paraclete quarterback Joseph Mesa (4) during the first quarter of Friday’s at College of the Canyons on Sept. 6. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

It took some time for the Hart offense to find its rhythm and even longer to find the end zone.

Hart took its first lead late in the fourth quarter with a 27-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jacob Paisano to receiver Parker Maxwell.

The two combined for over 200 yards last week against Burroughs and again flashed their chemistry, shown by Maxwell’s 13 catches for 157 yards and one touchdown.

The Spirits answered the touchdown with another on their first play back on the field. Paraclete quarterback Joseph Mesa hit junior Savaughn Gentle for a 91-yard touchdown to retake the lead.

“I think we’re still trying to figure that out,” Goossen-Brown said of the team’s identity. “But you can tell right now they have heart, fight and grit. We had grit in the second half, and that’s a great thing to have. I’ll take that over anything else.”

Hart wide receiver Ryder Frithsmith (5) earns a first down during the second quarter of Friday’s game against Paraclete at College of the Canyons on Sept. 6. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Hart held on and slowly marched down the field thanks to some nice passing over the middle of the field and off the legs of tailback Matix Frithsmith.

The sophomore running back got nearly five-straight touches before Paisano kept the option and ran in the game-winning score. Frithsmith was a positive for Hart all night and finished the game with 146 all-purpose yards and two critical touchdowns.

Hart quarterback Jacob Paisano (2) throws the ball to running back Matix Frithsmith (4) during the first quarter of Friday’s game against Paraclete at College of the Canyons on Sept. 6. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“Our running back went down,” Frithsmith said. “I usually play slot, but I knew I had to step up and play big. This was a big opponent and first home win for us.”

The running back stepped up when Hart needed him most as usual starting running back Zach Rogozik was out with an injury.

Hart running back Matix Frithsmith (4) is celebrated by teammates during the second quarter of Friday’s game against Paraclete at College of the Canyons on Sept. 6. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Frithsmith still showed his skills at receiver and totaled most of his yardage off his nine catches.

“We worked all week in practice on a lot of out of the backfield plays because we knew it was going to be open against them,” Frithsmith said.

Paraclete found the end zone twice including on its first drive after a forced fumble ended Hart’s opening drive.

Mesa ran in a 1-yard score on the ensuing drive. Later in the second quarter, freshman running back Kyle Fulton ran in a 12-yard score to go up 14-3.

Mesa and receiver Adrian Jones killed Hart for most the three quarters of action before slowing down in the fourth. Jones finished with seven receptions for 143 yards.

Hart kicker Justin Assadi gave his team 3 points in the first quarter and the Hawks were dangerously close to having his 27-yard field goal be the only score of the first half. Frithsmith broke free for a huge 24-yard run on third down to extend the drive. The Hawks finally punched in a touchdown with just a few ticks to go in the first half when Paisano hit Frithsmith for a 5-yard touchdown pass.

Paraclete returns home Friday to host Westlake.

Hart will now play its final game out of the valley as the team prepares for a road battle with Eisenhower next Friday.

“We’re hyped,” Frithsmith said. “We’re really excited and ready to go kill Eisenhower.”