West Ranch boys’ golf returns to winning ways in fifth league match 

Another Foothill League boys’ golf match, another win for the West Ranch Wildcats.

The Wildcats are now just a few days away from potentially taking the league title after winning four of the first five matches. West Ranch won Tuesday’s match at Sand Canyon Country Club, reclaiming victory after the Valencia Vikings won the fourth match on Monday.

West Ranch had the top two golfers on the day as Tyler Sonnenberg and William Kei each shot 72 for an even par. Sonnenberg leads Kei in the individual league standings with a hi-out score of 288 heading into the final league match. Kei is at 299, while fellow Wildcat Kai Willen is in third at 304, two strokes ahead of Hart’s Kai Miyata and five ahead of Valencia’s Dane Jorgensen.

The top individuals on Tuesday were as follows:

Sonnenberg & Kei – 72.

Miyata – 73.

Willen – 74.

Cole Cardenas, Hart, and Dane Jorgensen, Valencia – 75.

Noah Solomon, Castaic – 78.

Dallas Segal, Saugus, and Aidan Chroman, Valencia – 79.

Tyler Suwansatit, Golden Valley, and Deagan Humphrey, Saugus – 81.

The team scores on Tuesday were as follows:

West Ranch – 385.

Valencia. – 404.

Saugus – 416.

Hart – 428.

Castaic – 433.

Golden Valley – 445.

Canyon – 448.

The team standings on the season following Tuesday’s match are as follows, taking out the highest score from each team:

West Ranch – 1,531.

Valencia – 1,594.

Hart – 1,704.

Saugus – 1,708.

Golden Valley – 1,794.

Canyon – 1,884.

Castaic – 2,306.

The Foothill League boys’ golf season is set to finish up at Knollwood Country Club on Tuesday. That match was originally meant to be the season opener in the league, but it was rescheduled from March 17 due to course maintenance being conducted at the time at the Granada Hills club.