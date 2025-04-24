SCV high school baseball senior photo shoot set for May 4 at Hart pony complex 

High school senior baseball players from all nine teams in the Santa Clarita Valley are set to meet at the William S. Hart Pony Baseball Complex on Sunday, May 4, for a reunion and photo shoot.

The event is set to take place on the Colt field, with a group photo as well as individual and family photos set to take place.

Players are to check in at 5:30 p.m. in their home uniforms, followed by the photo session at 6 p.m.

Smaller group photos of players who played together at the Pony complex growing up can also be set up.

Families are welcome and are encouraged to attend.

The “Where it all began” event is being organized by Jeff Press, the father of Castaic High School senior Zach Press.

The Hart pony complex is located at 23780 Auto Center Court.