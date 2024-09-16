Hart High class of ’74’s 50th reunion on Oct. 5 

The Hart High School class of 1974 is scheduled to hold its 50th class reunion, 7-11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, in Hart Hall at William S. Hart Park in Newhall.

According to Debbi Gartner, class of ’74 alumnus and an organizer of the event, over 50 classmates have already RSVP’ed. She expects close to 100 people in attendance, with many coming from around the country.

Gartner said the event will include a live band, food and a slide show presentation.

“It’s just going to be a fun night,” Gartner said. “And we’ll get to see people, some I know I haven’t seen since we graduated on June 13 of 1974.”

Gartner added that there will be a moment during the event to remember those classmates who have died.

The cost to attend is $75.

For more information, go to Facebook.com/groups/146871495516204 or email Michele Woods at [email protected].