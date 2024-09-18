Hart Park to host 30th annual Hart of the West Pow Wow 

The L.A. County Parks and Recreation Department, the Friends of William S. Hart Park, and the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians will be holding a two-day celebration of Native American culture at the 30th annual Hart of the West Pow Wow at Hart Park.

The two-day celebration is scheduled 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 5 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 6.

The powwow celebrates Native American culture through traditional dances, music, food and craft vendors, said Amanda Carder, supervisor at Hart Park.

“There are over 40 vendors that are coming out, food vendors and craft vendors. One of the favorites is the traditional Indian taco fry bread,” said Carder. “And the whole day there is dancing. Everybody’s dressed in their native outfits and dancing in the circle. And there’s music all day, drums and singing.”

Quite a few tribes will be in attendance over the two-day celebration, according to Carder.

This is a family-friendly event that is free to attend.

“It’s just an amazing experience. You’re immersed in their culture,” said Carder.

Hart Park is located at 24151 Newhall Ave.