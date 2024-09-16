HMNH, PathPoint celebrate graduation of Project SEARCH interns  

News release

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and PathPoint announced the graduation of Aiden Land and Andrew Mendence from the Project SEARCH internship program. This milestone marks the end of a year-long internship focused on providing hands-on work experience to young adults with disabilities and fostering their transition to employment.

The graduation ceremony, held at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Aug. 29, was a celebration of hard work, perseverance and achievement, said a news release from the hospital. “Aiden and Andrew were honored for their commitment to learning, growth, and professional development. Through their internships at the hospital, all three gained valuable skills in various departments by mentors from both Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and PathPoint,” the release said.

Project SEARCH is a nationally recognized program that provides workplace immersion for young adults with disabilities through real-life work experience and tailored job skills training. As the program’s host, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital worked closely with PathPoint to offer a nurturing and supportive environment for these interns. The collaboration aims to empower individuals with disabilities to build meaningful careers and achieve greater independence.

The graduation ceremony was attended by family members, hospital leaders and PathPoint representatives.