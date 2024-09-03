House fire in Canyon Country extinguished 

By Tyler Wainfeld and Maya Morales

A single-story house fire, possibly caused by an electrical issue, burned through one bedroom and was quickly extinguished in Canyon Country on Tuesday.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 19000 block of Stillmore Steet in Canyon Country at noon on Tuesday for a report of smoke coming from a bedroom, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

The house fire was extinguished within a few minutes, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials. Aldana said knockdown was confirmed at 12:16 p.m.

The home’s lone occupant was uninjured. A firefighter was reported to have fallen a few rungs on a ladder, but was OK, according to first responder emergency radio dispatch traffic. The firefighter was transported to a local hospital as a precaution, according to Battalion Chief Brenda Simonian in charge of the incident.

Brenda Simonian, a battalion chief of the Los Angeles county fire department, speaks with a resident after his home in Canyon Country caught on fire on Tuesday morning. Trisha Anas/ The Signal.

Vernon Smith was in his house at the time the fire was reported. Smith said he was not being treated for smoke inhalation and that he felt fine.

“At least I made it out with my wallet and keys. I had it in my pocket,” said Smith.

Several bystanders walked past the scene to check out what had happened. They went to ask firefighters if the man who lived in the house made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is undetermined, according to Simonian. Smith said he was in his bedroom when he noticed an electrical outlet spark and catch on fire.

“I was going to put it out. I couldn’t because it was already spreading, so, I called the Fire Department,” said Smith.

The fire stayed contained within one bedroom, and no other parts of the house were damaged.