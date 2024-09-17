Housing plans submitted for Soledad Canyon Road project 

A housing development proposed for Soledad Canyon Road would add 150 homes and some new commercial development to a vacant lot in Canyon Country, according to plans submitted last month to Santa Clarita.

The Riverwalk project, which is being proposed by Chandler Partners, calls for 150 two-story townhomes, 8,500 square feet of commercial space and 2,500 square feet of recreational space, including a pool and community building, just east of Solamint Road.

Chandler Partners is a Burbank-based developer that lists Studio 77 in North Hollywood and The Montecito in Woodland Hills as some of its more recent projects on its website.

The project was listed on a one-stop, which city planning officials consider a preliminary application that checks on the feasibility of certain aspects of a project but does not lead to any approvals.

Bill Hiestand, executive vice president of Chandler Partners, declined to comment Monday when reached by phone for comment.

Hiestand’s bio on Chandler’s website lists experience with multiple developers who are familiar to the area, including Paragon Communities, KB Homes and GH Palmer Associates.

The current one-stop is actually a reduction of the plans studied previously for the lot, according to city officials.

Previous versions of the plans contemplated more housing units and commercial space, including one version that called for 236 units and 15,024 square feet of commercial space, according to a letter from a consultant for the project explaining its traffic study.

The revised project was not expected to have a significant impact on the area’s level of service with respect to traffic, per the Sept. 6 letter, since the projected impacts were expected to be lower than the project previously approved.