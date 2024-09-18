L.A. County Parks to host Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations 

The L.A. County Parks and Recreation Department is set to host celebrations at local parks in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. Val Verde Community Regional Park and Castaic Regional Sports Complex will both be holding the free celebration.

Val Verde Park’s celebration is scheduled 5-7 p.m. Sept. 26 and Castaic Regional Sports Complex’s celebration is scheduled 5-7 p.m. Sept. 27.

The celebrations will include cultural performances, food, art and educational programs.

L.A. County Parks invites residents to celebrate and honor the communities that have shaped the cultural fabric of Los Angeles County, the department said in a news release. During Hispanic Heritage Month attendees “can taste vibrant flavors, dance to salsa, cumbia and more, and enjoy the rich traditions of many cultures.”

“Los Angeles County is a tapestry rich in diverse global communities. Hispanic Heritage Month is a special time to recognize and highlight the diverse Latino heritage and cultures that influence so much of L.A. County’s history, food, arts, music, language,” Norma Edith García-Gonzalez, director of L.A. County Parks, said in the release. “We invite everyone in the county to join one of our celebrations at 61 park communities to experience and enjoy Latino American culture, heritage, and community. Come fiesta at L.A. County Parks.”

Val Verde Community Regional Park is located at 30300 W. Arlington Road.

Castaic Regional Sports Complex is located at 31320 N. Castaic Road.