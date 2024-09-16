Blog

Lackey introduces bill to suspend gas tax   

News release 

To help lower the cost of gas, Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, has introduced a bill that, if passed, would temporarily halt the gas tax for one year. 

“California drivers up and down the state, on average, pay over a dollar more per gallon than the rest of the nation. We are putting everyday necessities on credit cards because the cost of living is too expensive,” Lackey said in a news release. “This legislation gives commuters immediate financial relief at the pump.” 

ABX2-2 would suspend the gas tax for one year. Funding for roads would be backfilled by the state’s General Fund. 

According to the Auto Club, the current price for a gallon of gas in California is $4.65, while the national average is $3.30, the release said. 

“Californians need a break. Temporarily suspending the gas tax is a common-sense solution to help alleviate the financial pressures on our families, small businesses, and communities,” Lackey added. 

