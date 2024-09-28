LASD issues alert for Saugus man reported missing 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials Friday issued an alert regarding a man who was reported missing.

Eric Peter Nelson, 44, of Saugus, was last seen around 8:45 p.m. Thursday, in the 2000 block of Calwood Street.

Nelson has been described as male, white, 6’04” tall, and 300 pounds, according to the Sheriff’s Department alert. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green army baseball cap, navy polo shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Nelson’s family members said they are concerned for his well being.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

If anyone would prefer to provide information anonymously, they can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use their smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.