Blog

LASD seeking public’s help to locate missing Newhall man

Share
Tweet
Email

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a 74-year-old man named Benjamin Sanchez, also known as Ben, who was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, in Newhall on the 20000 block of Everett Drive. 

Sanchez, who is described as “at-risk,” is 5-foot-3 and 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, with gray hair and a full beard, according to the LASD Nixle alert. 

According to the Nixle, “There is concern for his well-being.” 

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail, at 323-890-5500.   

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on

Picture of Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS