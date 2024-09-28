LASD seeking public’s help to locate missing Newhall man

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a 74-year-old man named Benjamin Sanchez, also known as Ben, who was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, in Newhall on the 20000 block of Everett Drive.

Sanchez, who is described as “at-risk,” is 5-foot-3 and 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, with gray hair and a full beard, according to the LASD Nixle alert.

According to the Nixle, “There is concern for his well-being.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail, at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on