Loving Hearts raises $1,000 for Hart district students 

Loving Hearts youth members participated in a swap meet fundraiser on Aug. 31 to raise money for William S. Hart Union High School District students who are homeless, fostered, or low-income.

Minah Kim, director of Loving Hearts, said the organization is a Christian-based nonprofit organization that is committed to empowering the community by connecting people through educational programs, special events and community outreach.

“We do monthly meetings where they meet and find ideas how to fundraise. From there we go put it into action to raise money to donate to the community,” said Kim.

Last month, members decided to set up a booth at the Los Angeles City College swap meet to raise money for Hart district students in need. Kim said everything sold was items they found they no longer had use for in their own homes. The items donated consisted of clothes and kitchenware.

“We started off at 8 a.m. They got up early in the morning and drove themselves and we were out there ’til 4 p.m.,” said Kim.

Kim said the members were able to raise $1,000 through the fundraiser. The organization does events like this at least twice a month where they give back to their community in different ways, she said.

“We do a homeless lunch, where students prepare the meal and go to the center,” said Kim. “We do monthly recycling, where we also donate (funds) to the homeless or less fortunate students of the district.”

Kim added that anyone is welcome to join Loving Hearts. Their main goal is to provide youth with leadership skills that will inspire others.

To find out more information about Loving Hearts, contact Kim via email: [email protected].