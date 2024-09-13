Missing woman found 

A woman who was reported missing earlier this week has been found, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported.



Earlier this week, the department’s missing person unit sent out a news release asking for the public’s help in locating 21-year-old Harlie Renei Jack, who had been last seen Monday at 12:21 p.m. on the 27300 block of Sierra Highway in Canyon Country.



Jack was found a few days later, according to a news release from LASD officials Friday morning.



“Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Person Unit is advising Harlie Renei Jack has been found,” the news release read. “Thank you to the public, the media, Aero Bureau, and deputy personnel for their tireless efforts in the search for Miss Jack.”







