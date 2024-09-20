Old Glory set to be recognized as a historic landmark 

It’s been 21 years since tree activist John Quigley spent 71 days sitting in a 400-year-old tree known as Old Glory in an effort to save it from being destroyed in favor of new development in Stevenson Ranch.

Now, 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the Santa Clarita Valley, has introduced a motion to make the tree a historic landmark. The Board of Supervisors is slated to vote on approving that on Tuesday.

Located within Pico Canyon Park, the tree was originally located about a quarter-mile down Pico Canyon Road but was moved to its current location in 2004 following the work of Quigley and local environmental activists.

Lynne Plambeck, president of the Santa Clarita Organization for Planning the Environment, said in a prepared statement that the organization is pleased to see its work over the past two years finally come to fruition.

A 400-year-old oak tree named Old Glory is in the beginning stages of becoming a historic landmark after a motion introduced by 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger. 091924 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

“We are so pleased that our magnificent Old Glory Pico Oak will soon become a county landmark,” Plambeck said in the statement. “SCOPE and other community members began working on this idea around two years ago as a way to bring attention to this incredible tree. We believe it is a great way to honor its survival and all the people who helped to save it as well as bringing attention to the importance of oaks and the part they play in cleaning our air and protecting us against climate change.”

SCOPE helped to plan a 20-year anniversary celebration last March that saw Quigley briefly reenact his stay in the branches.

Shawnee Badger, 9 years old at the time of Quigley’s original protest, returned to witness Quigley’s reenactment. Quigley told The Signal that it was because of kids like her that L.A. County Fire Department personnel refused to force him out of the tree.

Two other kids from Stevenson Ranch wrote a letter to the Board of Supervisors in 2003 begging them to save the tree, which they dubbed “Old Glory,” a name that has stuck ever since.

“This extraordinary effort, requiring meticulous planning and execution, remains a remarkable achievement in conservation,” Barger’s motion reads. “In 2007, Guinness World Records officially recognized Old Glory as the largest transplanted tree in the world. Today, more than two decades later, the tree continues to thrive, with strong growth and vitality — a testament to the dedication of those who fought to save it.”

John Quigley repels down after recreating his tree sitting in the 400-year-old oak tree named “Old Glory” as attendees gather around the base of the tree for the 20th Anniversary of the event at Pico Canyon Park in Stevenson Ranch on Saturday, 031823. Dan Watson/The Signal

Quigley was eventually removed from the tree on Jan. 10, 2003, following an emergency court hearing that sought Quigley’s removal from the 70-foot oak. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies helped him from the tree by cutting him loose from the device he used to secure himself to it, but did not take him into custody.

The board passed a motion last year in support of the tree’s designation as a county landmark. The tree, a valley oak known as a Quercus lobata, is thought to have first spread its roots around the time the Mayflower set sail.

“Valley oaks, which once dominated California’s landscapes, are key species in the local

ecosystem, providing essential habitat for countless species of wildlife,” the motion reads. “Their towering canopies offer shade, protect soil from erosion, and contribute to the health of surrounding vegetation by maintaining a balanced microclimate. Trees like Old Glory also serve as living archives of the area’s environmental history, having witnessed centuries of change and development in the Santa Clarita Valley.”

Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration, located at 500 W. Temple St. in downtown L.A. To watch the meeting virtually, go to tinyurl.com/ybem4esf.