One person dead in solo motorcycle crash  

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a solo motorcycle crash on the 11800 block of Sierra Highway near Mint Canyon Road in Agua Dulce on Saturday by the Los Angeles County Fire Department, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Both agencies were dispatched to a motorcycle down call at 11:20 a.m., said Officer Michael Nasir, a spokesman with the CHP.

“The L.A. County Fire Department pronounced one deceased on scene,” Nasir said, adding that the L.A. County Medical Examiner was requested to investigate.

Circumstances regarding the incident are still under investigation, he added, and could not provide additional information.

No additional injuries were reported as a result of the collision.