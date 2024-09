First responders were dispatched to the 28000 block of Seco Canyon Road in Saugus for a medical emergency at 2:10 p.m. on Thursday, according to Geovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

Sanchez said, personnel arrived on the scene at 2:13 p.m. and the patient was airlifted to the hospital at 2:59 p.m.

Information regarding the patient was not immediately available at the time of this story’s publication.