Person transported to hospital after truck overturns  

One person was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition after personnel with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving an overturned semi-truck in Valencia on Sunday morning.

The incident took place on the 29200 block of Henry Mayo Drive a few minutes before 5 a.m.

One person was trapped and had to be extricated by the Fire Department, said Melanie Flores, supervising fire dispatcher for the agency.

Circumstances regarding the incident are unknown as of this story’s publication.

Flores could not confirm if the person extricated from the vehicle was the patient transported to the hospital.