Project to upgrade The Old Road in Val Verde gets final approval 

A $7.5 million project to make a section of The Old Road over Castaic Creek in Val Verde safer was given final approval on Tuesday by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors.

According to documents provided with Tuesday’s agenda, the Department of Public Works was seeking approval to “carry out the accelerated delivery of The Old Road over Castaic Creek Project, including the delegation of authority to adopt the plans and specifications, advertise for bids, and award and execute a construction contract.”

The bridge is currently not equipped to withstand significant seismic activity, according to Public Works, and the project, if approved, would bring it “into conformance with current seismic standards and will include the installation of catcher blocks, concrete infill walls, micropiles under the existing footing, and other appurtenant work.”

In a prepared statement, 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who represents the Santa Clarita Valley, called the project “lifesaving,” referencing recent tremblors and the area’s susceptibility to earthquake damage.

“Maintaining public infrastructure in a state of good repair is a critical priority for my office and for the county. We also need to invest in the infrastructure of The Old Road, which serves as a key artery for the entire Santa Clarita Valley,” Barger said in the statement. “I’m pleased the seismic retrofit of the bridge over Castaic Creek in Val Verde will soon be underway. Our county has experienced a lot of temblors lately, which are a good reminder we live in earthquake country. The construction work that Public Works will oversee is truly lifesaving work.”

One quake was reported this month and two occurred last month that were felt in the Santa Clarita Valley.

On Sept. 12, an earthquake with a registered magnitude of 4.7 struck near Malibu.

Last month, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake was reported that had an epicenter in Mettler, roughly 60 miles northwest of the city of Santa Clarita. Another was a 4.4-magnitude quake that had an epicenter near South Pasadena.

None of the quakes resulted in infrastructure damage in the SCV, according to officials.

Work for the project is anticipated to begin in April 2025 and would be completed by November 2025.

The estimated cost of the construction ranges between $3.1 million to $4.7 million, and is not to exceed that by more than 15%. The total cost, including preparing plans and specifications, consulting services, surveys, inspection and other work associated with the project, is estimated to be $7.5 million.

Nearly $5.5 million of that is set to come from the Federal Highway Bridge Program, with the remainder due to come from special county funds.

The board previously approved a mitigated negative declaration that showed the project would have no significant effect on the environment, according to Public Works.

“When the project is completed, it will positively improve and enhance public safety by retrofitting the existing bridge to more effectively withstand earthquake forces,” reads a letter from Public Works Director Mark Pestrella.