Robert Lamoureux | Will acrylic be durable enough for this remodel? 

Question: Hello Robert. I would like to know if you would recommend using acrylic to remodel bathrooms. My daughter wants to remodel her three bathrooms, and she is thinking to use acrylic for the walls, tub, etc.

I trust your knowledge and would like to know what you think about using acrylic for her project. Would it crack, warp, scratch or break easily? How durable is it? How about discoloration, etc.? I just have a lot of questions and concerns. Please let me know. Thank you very much for your help.

— Sincerely, Ada

Answer: Ada, thank you for being a loyal reader of The Signal and for this great question. This product is durable.

If she has kids, she must keep an eye out for toys scratching the surfaces in the tub. A light cleaning product needs to be used for cleaning. The installer will give you all of this information.

The price point of this system is what makes it so inviting, especially if you’re on a budget. The tubs will look brand new when they are finished. Overall, if you’re careful, it will last a good many years. It comes in an array of colors and if the tub is damaged or cracked, they will fill and reinforce the bottom as needed. Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].