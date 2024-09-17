Santa Clarita native opens new wound care and hyperbaric center 

News release

Dr. Ian R. Cook, a native of Santa Clarita, has announced the opening of a new wound care and hyperbaric center in his hometown.

“This center, founded on the belief that high-quality wound care is crucial for community health, aims to enhance the quality of life for those with non-healing wounds,” said a news release from the new center.

In collaboration with Wound Care Advantage, the new center seeks to address the growing need for advanced care in Santa Clarita. As the local obesity rate rises, affecting over 25% of the population, the prevalence of conditions like diabetes and heart disease also increases, leading to a higher risk of non-healing wounds and potential amputations.

The Santa Clarita Wound Care and Hyperbarics Center is dedicated to reducing these amputation rates. According to a study in the Journal of Vascular Surgery, up to 80% of amputations are preceded by chronic wounds. The center focuses on implementing evidence-based treatments and early intervention strategies to improve patient outcomes.

“Our mission is to provide comprehensive, compassionate care to our community. By offering specialized wound care services, we aim to enhance the quality of life for patients and reduce amputation rates,” Cook, the founder and medical director, said in the release.

The center treats a range of chronic, non-healing wounds, including diabetic and traumatic wounds.

Mike Comer, CEO of Wound Care Advantage, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. “Our collaboration with Dr. Cook will ensure that patients in Santa Clarita receive the highest level of wound care expertise,” Comer said in the release. “Together, we can significantly impact the reduction of amputations and improve the quality of life for patients with chronic wounds.”

Santa Clarita Valley Wound Care and Hyperbarics is now open at 23838 Valencia Blvd. No. 100, Valencia. More information is available at scvwoundcare.com.