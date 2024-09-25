Schiavo presents $279,000 in state funds to Straightening Reins 

News release

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced that she secured $278,870 in the state budget to improve mental health services at a local nonprofit organization, SRD Straightening Reins.

SRD Straightening Reins is a therapeutic organization offering equine assisted psychotherapy, and this funding will be used to ensure the organization can continue offering mental health services year-round, regardless of extreme weather conditions, said a news release from Schiavo’s office.

“SRD Straightening Reins has become a cornerstone of healing and support in our community,” Schiavo said in the release. “As a mother, I know the importance of providing spaces where our children and loved ones can access the tools and support needed to navigate their mental health challenges. This investment will ensure that vital therapy sessions can continue uninterrupted, providing consistent care for individuals and families in need.”

Schiavo presented the check to the organization in a ceremony held last week at its ranch in Castaic.

The $278,870 in funding will support the installation of 26 solar panels on the barn roof, which will help reduce utility costs by an estimated $1,200 per month. The savings will allow SRD Straightening Reins to reinvest in its direct services, expanding access to mental health care for more people, the release said.

Additionally, the funds will enable the construction of a steel structure over the therapy arena, allowing year-round access to equine assisted psychotherapy sessions.

Equine assisted psychotherapy has been a lifeline for individuals coping with trauma, anxiety, and other mental health challenges, the release said.