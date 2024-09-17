SCV Water honored as charter member of USC Foundation for Cross-Connection Control and Hydraulic Research 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency was recognized by the USC Foundation for Cross-Connection Control and Hydraulic Research for being a charter member in a ceremony on Sept. 11, as the foundation celebrates its 80th anniversary.

SCV Water, through its legacy agencies, has been a member since the foundation’s membership program was established in 1967.

Over the years, the foundation has partnered with SCV Water to test new backflow equipment and technologies in development within the SCV Water service area. This partnership has resulted in greater knowledge sharing between the foundation and the agency and keeps SCV Water on the forefront of innovation in water quality, said a news release from the water agency.

The foundation was established in 1944 following a 1943 incident during World War II when a supply ship was found to have harbor water in its potable water tanks. As a result, a group of individuals approached USC asking for research to be done on cross-connections and contamination to accomplish the goal of protecting potable water supplies.

The mentorship program was created in 1967 to raise funds and ensure the continued development of cross-connection control information to best serve those working to protect potable water supplies through backflow prevention and cross-connection control.

Since its inception, the foundation has developed a set of high standards for backflow prevention assemblies, as well as a number of products and services that are designed to help water utilities like SCV Water, health agencies, plumbing inspectors, private contractors, engineers and the general public in their cross-connection control efforts. The foundation also provides education and training for cross-connection control and backflow prevention and is regarded as the world’s utmost authority on the subject, the release said.

To learn more about SCV Water’s Cross-Connection Control program and measures for backflow testing, visit yourSCVwater.com/cross-connection-backflow. To learn more about the USC Foundation for Cross-Connection Control and Hydraulic Research, visit fccchr.usc.edu.