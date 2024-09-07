Second Friday night fight reported at In-N-Out 

A fight involving a large group of juveniles was reported on Friday night at the In-N-Out on Bouquet Canyon Road, according to Nicholas Hoslet, watch deputy for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



Hoslet said that the incident was called in around 10:38 p.m., but because no one stepped forward to state what happened, no report was taken.



Hoslet also said that no arrests were made and none of the victims nor suspects identified themselves at the time of the call.

It’s the second consecutive Friday night in which such an incident involving juveniles at that location has been reported to the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



