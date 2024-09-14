Students to host inaugural cultural event 

Valencia High School students Maya Yiadom and Maddox Espinosa recalled their days of sharing food and learning about different cultures in elementary school.



They wanted to recreate their fond memories, so they put together a district-wide cultural event for the community and to have more representation for people of color.



“I often felt like growing up as a person of color in Santa Clarita, it was hard to find people to identify with and see myself represented in activities and events,” Yiadom said. “I’m Ghanian and Korean, and as a biracial woman, I think that it’s really important to see yourself represented in a school environment.”



The inaugural International Culture Night is scheduled to be held on Wednesday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. at Valencia High School and will be open to the public.



Attendees will have a chance to grab free homemade food and play games at the event.



The Golden Valley Ballet Folklorico de Oro is also set to perform at the event, as well as the Saugus Indian Culture Club.



The International Culture Night has been a work in progress for some time, Yiadom said.



Both Yiadom and Espinosa said they have been planning the event since 2023, going through William S. Hart Union High School District officials and their principal, and contacting associated student bodies from schools within the district.



“It’s definitely been a stressful process, but the payout is looking really good so far and we’re really excited to have the event,” Yiadom said. “The goal is for this event to continue on in the coming years, so that everyone coming in can kind of get that feeling of community and security within school.”



Espinosa, who is Filipino American, said that he enjoys being able to share his culture with others and connect the community through food.



“I love sharing the different food that I grew up around with other people,” Espinosa said. “I love seeing people’s faces whenever they try different types of food, and I just like bringing the community together.”



More information about the event can be found at www.instagram.com/hartdistrictculturefest.