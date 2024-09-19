Suspect facing murder charge in COC student’s shooting death 

A suspect in the shooting death of a 19-year-old College of the Canyons student is facing murder and attempted-murder charges and is due in court for a hearing next month, according to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

Gavin Orozco-Unzueta, 19, who attended high school in the San Fernando Valley, was shot and killed around 12:55 a.m. May 1 in a car-to-car shooting in Granada Hills.

The criminal charges facing Grigor Hovsepyan, a 23-year-old man whose city of residence was not immediately known, named two other alleged attempted-murder victims who were in the car with Orozco-Unzueta. The Signal is electing not to publish the names of the other two alleged victims named in the charges.

Following the shooting in the 17500 block of Rinaldi Street, Orozco-Unzueta was taken by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Homicide Detective Mark O’Donnell of the L.A. Police Department, the lead investigator, was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.

The charges facing Hovsepyan include several rules of court violations and special allegations involving the use of a firearm that could result in a life sentence if he’s convicted as charged, according to the documents from the DA’s office.

Hovsepyan’s next step would be a preliminary hearing, when the evidence against Hovsepyan is presented and a judge decides whether there’s enough to go forward with trial.

Hovsepyan is being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Downtown Los Angeles lieu of more than $5 million bail.