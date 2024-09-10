Suspect in Whole Foods shooting has been identified 

Deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested 51-year-old Jason Underwood, who shot at the exterior of Whole Foods at the 24100 block of Valencia Boulevard Monday morning, according to Deputy Robert Jensen.

Deputies received a call at 7 a.m. Monday regarding the front glass of the business being shattered from an apparent bullet, according to Jensen.

“Upon arrival, deputies located a male Hispanic adult matching the suspect description. He was found to be on probation, in possession of methamphetamine, a firearm, and several additional loaded magazines,” Jensen wrote in an email to The Signal.

There were no injuries or transports reported. Underwood was arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Underwood remains in custody as of the publication of this story, and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.