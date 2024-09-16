Three-vehicle crash hits Chi-Chi’s Pizza 

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and L.A. County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a three-vehicle collision in which a truck slammed into the Chi Chi’s Pizza location on the northbound side of Sierra Highway on Monday afternoon.

According to Howard Tieu, spokesman for the Fire Department, personnel were dispatched at 3:16 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 3:19 p.m.

Lt. Luis Molina of the SCV Sheriff’s Station said on-scene reports indicated it was a three-vehicle collision.

A commercial truck hit the side of Chi-Chi’s Pizza, according to radio dispatch traffic.

One person was transported from the scene, said Tieu.

This is a breaking news story, and additional information will be released as as it becomes available.