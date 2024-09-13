Blog

Two women suspected of smash and grab on Friday in Stevenson Ranch 

An L.A. County Sheriff's Department badge
A vehicle was burglarized around 9 a.m. Friday in the Stevenson Ranch L.A. Fitness parking lot on the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. The call came in at 9:18 a.m. 

Two female Hispanic suspects reportedly broke into a vehicle, removed a purse from inside and fled the scene in another vehicle, heading northbound of The Old Road, Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station, wrote in a text message. Jensen described one suspect as having black hair and a gray sweater, and the other suspect as having blonde hair and a black shirt. 

“It was a vehicle burglary and the suspect vehicle is outstanding,” said Lt. Luis Molina of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.  

Molina added that the suspect vehicle was described as a gray Nissan Altima, and that a report was taken for the stolen purse. 

