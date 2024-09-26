Vehicle catches fire after possible hit and run 

California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched at 9:56 a.m. to the southbound Interstate 5 freeway and Magic Mountain Parkway after a call came in for a vehicle fire, according to Officer Kendricks, spokesman for CHP Traffic management.

Kendricks said that, according to the CHP traffic management logs, the vehicle that caught on fire possibly hit another vehicle off the freeway and tried to get away by entering I-5.

The vehicle ended up catching fire on the right shoulder of the on-ramp. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene at 9:59 a.m. and arrived at 10:09 a.m., according to Geovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

A construction crew that was nearby put out the fire, according to the CHP traffic management logs.

Firefighters were cleared from the scene at 10:22 a.m. No injuries were reported from the scene.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available.