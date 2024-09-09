Vehicle fire leads to brush fire in Angeles National Forest 

A brush fire that began as a vehicle fire on Monday in the Angeles National Forest north of Santa Clarita was stopped at 1 acre, according to L.A. County Fire Department officials.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 34100 block of Bouquet Canyon Road, north of Vasquez Canyon Road, at around 8:51 a.m. on Monday and were on the scene at 9:11 a.m., according to Geovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the Fire Department. He said a vehicle fire in the area led to the surrounding brush catching fire, but he did not have the exact time of forward progress being stopped.

According to the California Highway Patrol incident log, a vehicle hit a tree, causing the tree to catch fire.

Sanchez said he could not confirm that information.

The log indicated that traffic on the northbound side of Bouquet Canyon between Vasquez Canyon and Spunky Canyon roads was being shut down by the county Department of Public Works.

Spokespersons for the CHP and Public Works were not immediately available Monday morning for comment.