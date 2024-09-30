Verizon outage affects over 100,000 customers 

Those with Verizon cell phone service might’ve experienced a sudden outage early Monday morning and even seen “S.O.S.” in the top right corner of their screens. According to DownDetector.com, the outage occurred around 6 a.m. and affected over 100,000 customers across the United States by 8 a.m.

Verizon posted a statement on X about what was happening a few hours after the outage hit.

“We are aware of an issue impacting service for some customers,” the post read. “Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue.”

According to Verizon spokesman Ilya Hemlin in an email just after 3 p.m., the company identified the problem and was working around the clock to resolve the issue.

“Verizon engineers are making progress on our network issue and service has started to be restored,” he wrote in an email. “We know how much people rely on Verizon and apologize for any inconvenience some of our customers experienced today.”

Hemlin didn’t respond to questions about the cause of the outage or why only some customers were affected while others were not.

According to several Verizon customers, though, their service was restored around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. Some users at that time still reported S.O.S. on their screens.