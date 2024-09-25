What Is a Social Security Number (SSN) and How Is It Used?

SSN is a unique identification number associated with US citizens and some non-Americans living in the country. It has been around since 1936, introduced just a year after the Social Security Administration (SSA) was established to provide US residents with disability and retirement benefits.

Today, the Social Security Number (SSN) is much more than just a way to track your Social Security and Medicare contributions. It plays a crucial role in securing future benefits, making it essential for every American. In this guide, you will learn where this unique identification number is used and how to request it without hassle. Let us sort things out in more detail.

What Is SSN?

SSN is a unique 9-digit identifier assigned to US residents by the Social Security Administration. In its origins, the number has served as a primary identifier for monitoring individuals’ benefits and earnings throughout their lives. But now, years later, it may be used for a great variety of purposes, from opening a bank account to obtaining employment and accessing government services.

Every resident of the United States can request an SSN number irrespective of their social standing, financial situation, and field of work. Besides, non-citizens can get the number too if they attend school, work, or have some other valid reason. The categories eligible for SSN include:

Residents of other countries

Foreign workers

International students

Citizen children

Domestic violence survivors

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) applicants

How to Find Your SSN

SSN is indicated on the Social Security card as well as certain documents, such as W-2 form, 1099 form, tax returns, and bank or other financial statements. Do not have a unique identification number? You can always request one alongside a new Social Security card by submitting an SS-5 form to the Social Security Administration. The form will also come in handy if you are willing to update information on your personal record or replace your card in case it’s stolen, lost, or damaged.

There are 18 boxes to fill out with your data (name, place and date of birth, citizenship, ethnicity, race, sex, parents’ names, mailing address, and a few others). Box 2 requires your SSN – leave this field blank if you are requesting a Social Security card for the first time. Moreover, make sure that all the information you provide is accurate since it’s a legal document, and intentional lying may be treated as a fraud attempt.

How do you complete the SS-5 Form?

You can complete the SS-5 form PDF online with no costs involved. However, there are certain requirements you must meet in order to be eligible for a Social Security card:

Be a citizen of the United States

Have a US mailing address

Have the required documents to prove your identity

Since the Social Security form SS-5 is presented in PDF format, you can fill it out online and then print it out, or print it out right away and then enter all the necessary information by hand. Once you are done with that, you must mail the form with your supporting documents to the nearest Social Security office or visit them in person. Keep in mind that only original documents are accepted or their copies certified by the agency that issued them.

You will need to prove your age and identity by providing your birth certificate and US passport, driver’s license, or non-driver identity card. If you are not a resident of the United States, you must provide your foreign passport and current US immigration documents. Whenever you need assistance, you can call SSA at 1-800-772-1213 or visit their website at www.socialsecurity.gov.

Common Uses of the SSN

People living in the United States may be asked to provide their SSN for a variety of reasons; these are the most common examples:

Government benefits: Social Security number is used for determining eligibility and administering different government benefits, including disability benefits, retirement benefits, and survivor benefits.

Employment: when you get hired for a job, the employer typically asks you to provide your SSN for wage and tax reporting purposes.

Financial accounts: different financial institutions, including banks, may require your Social Security number for opening new accounts, be it a savings, checking, or deposit account.

Tax filing: a unique identification number is used for submitting tax declarations with the IRS (Internal Revenue Service) and tracking your tax obligations.

Loan applications: many credit agencies and landing companies request SSNs when you apply for an installment loan, short-term cash advance, mortgage, auto loan, etc.

Healthcare: different government healthcare programs, insurance companies, and healthcare providers use your Social Security number for identification and billing.

Education: SSNs are used by educational institutions to verify student identities, provide financial aid, and manage student loan applications.

Driver identification: lots of states require your SSN number when you submit an application for a driver’s license.

Final Thoughts

Once you know the SSN meaning and its use cases, the importance of these 9 digits is beyond all doubt. Since the process of requesting a Social Security card is quick and straightforward, it’s better to complete it as soon as possible. It takes 7 – 14 days for SSA to mail you the card – be sure to guard your SSN carefully since it’s a crucial piece of identification for any US resident.