Wilk’s bill to help relieve overcrowded animal shelters sent to governor’s desk 

News release

Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced his bill to expand access to low- and no-cost spay/neuter services has successfully passed both the Senate and Assembly and has been sent to the governor for approval.

“One of the leading causes of heartbreaking euthanasia in our shelters is the shortage of veterinarians trained in efficient spay and neuter techniques,” Wilk said in a news release. “By expanding opportunities for veterinarians trained in high-quality, high-volume procedures, we can begin to alleviate this crisis and save animals’ lives.”

Senate Bill 1233 would establish a framework for California’s two accredited schools of veterinary medicine, UC Davis and Western University of Health Sciences, to create a first-in-the-nation High-Quality High-Volume Spay/Neuter certification program.

HQHVSN is a minimally invasive surgical technique that enables veterinarians to perform large numbers of spay and neuter procedures at low or no cost. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, a veterinarian at a typical HQHVSN clinic can perform as many as 60 surgeries a day without compromising quality.

HQHVSN programs can save pet owners hundreds of dollars, making spay/neuter services more accessible, said the release from Wilk’s office. While costs vary by region and clinic, HQHVSN programs often offer surgeries at a fraction of the usual price, which in California can reach up to $550 — a significant barrier for many people.

A 2021 study from UC Davis estimated that 150,000 dogs and cats go unspayed or unneutered in California each year. As a result, approximately 100,000 animals are euthanized in shelters across the state. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recognizes HQHVSN as the “best antidote to the mass euthanasia of cats and dogs resulting from overpopulation.”

Wilk’s work on SB 1233, along with his previous efforts in the animal welfare space, earned him the California Veterinary Medical Association’s first Legislator of the Year award.

“Since arriving in Sacramento, one of my top priorities has been to give a voice to the voiceless, including our pets,” Wilk said in a news release. “No matter what life throws at you, they’re always there to brighten your day when you come home. Too often, their needs are overlooked. It’s been a genuine pleasure to work with the CVMA over the years, and I’m truly honored to receive this award.”

“When we decided to institute this annual award, Sen. Wilk immediately came to mind as the most deserving of legislators,” CVMA President Dr. Jennifer Hawkins said in the release. “From working to address pet overpopulation and mass euthanasia, to tackling the thorny issue of animal blood banking, he has been a champion in this space. Thank you, and congratulations.”

In addition to SB 1233, the release said, Wilk has authored the following measures addressing animal wellbeing:

• SB 202 – Would have allowed privately owned animals to donate blood under the oversight of a licensed veterinarian in order to guarantee a healthy supply of blood when other animals need it.

• SB 580 – The Animal Cruelty & Violence Intervention Act. Would have required the most serious offenders convicted under animal abuse crimes to undergo mandatory mental health assessments and, at the discretion of the court, to attend ongoing counseling.

“Dogs truly are man’s best friend. There’s nothing like the unconditional love they give us, and they deserve our love and respect in return. Our pets are part of our families, and I’ve been proud to advocate on their behalf,” Wilk added.