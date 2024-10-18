Blog

Assisteens to hold food drive for COC students 

Through the Assistance League of Santa Clarita, Assisteens is collecting food donations for the Inspire Scholars/ Next Up Students at College of the Canyons on Monday from 6 to 7 p.m.  

Residents are encouraged to donate the following, unexpired foods at Bridgeport Elementary School and the Assistance League resale store parking lot: peanut butter, jelly, canned tuna or chicken, healthy snacks, fruit cups, nuts, pasta, sauce, mashed potatoes, pancake mix, condiments, cooking oil, chips, shelf-stable milk, crackers and any shelf sustained foods.  

The Bridgeport Elementary School parking lot is located at: 23670 Newhall Ranch Road, Valencia. 

The Assistance League Resale Store parking lot is located at: 26045 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. 

