Bras for a Cause celebrates 21 years of cancer fighting

Attendees walked into the Hyatt Regency Valencia wearing denim and sparkles, face-to-face with an assortment of custom-made bras, in support of the 21st annual Bras for a Cause 2024 titled “Denim and Diamonds.”

In the event hosted by Soroptimist International of Valencia, which celebrated 50 years of opening its original chapter, out of two, in Santa Clarita, attendees could bid in a silent auction and the main event consisted of models walking the runway. Attendees could purchase a bra packaged with various items, such as trips, in the live auction.

Funds raised on Saturday were in support of breast cancer research, since October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“We exist to empower women and girls through education. As Soroptimists, we also work within the community to help breast cancer patients. Tonight is all about our ‘Dream programs.’ We help women who are head of household continue their education through our scholarships and grants. We also go to the schools and help mentor young teens,” said Immediate Past President Laura Chesler. “Tonight is all of that, and also breast cancer help.”

Bras that were designed for models to walk in later in the night were displayed alongside an auction display at Bras for a Cause at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday, Sept. 28. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

According to Chesler, $715,000 has been raised through the event over the years to benefit local organizations, such as the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Circle of Hope.

“Our members make the bras. They get together with the models and talk about their vision — it’s a big group effort. We have wonderful models who return year after year and model in memory of a breast cancer survivor. We have one model, I think this is her 12th year,” Chesler said. “They walk the runway to music and each bra is packaged with an amazing live auction, such as a Fender guitar, trips to Nashville or Montana. One package is a suite at [Crypto.com Arena] for 12 people.”

A poster of the models with their custom-made bras was present at Bras for a Cause at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday, Sept. 28. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Although not every bra resembled denim or diamonds, attendees dressed up and embodied the empowering theme.

“The reason we chose this one this year is because denim is very strong and sturdy, and a lot of women who we help are very strong women,” Chesler said. “But diamonds are sparkly, and we think every woman should have the chance to sparkle no matter how strong she is.”

Organization President Christine Gonzales elaborated on the success in not only raising funds, but in how the models volunteer for a great cause.

Attendees wore attire to fit the theme of “Denim and Diamonds” at Bras for a Cause at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday, Sept. 28. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“[This event] provides funding for mammograms, preventative screening, as well as treatment for women with breast cancer,” Gonzales said. “The most inspiring part to me is seeing the models out there. It’s obviously nerve-wracking to be on stage and to model these incredible bras.”

“Courage” is the word that Gonzales would use to describe the models, who are determined to help in any way they can.

“One of the models said, ‘Look, if we can be uncomfortable for five minutes on this stage and maybe help one woman go through breast cancer, then that’s worth it.’ So the fact that they’re willing to put themselves out there and help another woman is incredible,” Gonzales said.

Bras that were designed for models to walk in later in the night were displayed alongside an auction display at Bras for a Cause at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday, Sept. 28. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Bras that were designed for models to walk in later in the night were displayed alongside an auction display at Bras for a Cause at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday, Sept. 28. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Bras that were designed for models to walk in later in the night were displayed alongside an auction display at Bras for a Cause at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday, Sept. 28. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal